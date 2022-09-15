Stefanik supports limiting abortion

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, speaks at a pro-police news conference on Aug. 5, 2020, in front of the Jefferson County Court building in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — House and Senate Republicans have introduced a bill that, if passed, would ban most abortions after 15 weeks nationwide, and the bill has support from north country Rep. Elise M. Stefanik.

Called the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act,” the legislation would enshrine into law the position that unborn fetuses can begin experiencing pain after 15 weeks gestation, and it’s at that point that the mother should no longer be able to seek an abortion to end the pregnancy except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is endangered by the pregnancy.

