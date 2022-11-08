Voters went to the polls Tuesday and appeared to re-elect Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik to the House of Representatives for the 21st Congressional District, and Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney in the 24th District.

Vote totals were not complete on Tuesday night, with some precincts not set to be counted until today, but totals as of midnight showed the Republican Congresswomen firmly ahead of their Democratic opponents.

