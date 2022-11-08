Voters went to the polls Tuesday and appeared to re-elect Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik to the House of Representatives for the 21st Congressional District, and Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney in the 24th District.
Vote totals were not complete on Tuesday night, with some precincts not set to be counted until today, but totals as of midnight showed the Republican Congresswomen firmly ahead of their Democratic opponents.
Rep. Tenney declared victory by 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, with 38,000 votes more than her Democratic opponent Steven W. Holden Sr. By 11 p.m., Rep. Tenney had 141,227 votes to Mr. Holden’s 76,470, with a little over half of all precincts reported.
“I sincerely thank the voters of New York’s 24th Congressional District who have put their faith and trust in me,” said Congresswoman Tenney in an emailed statement. “I also thank my opponent for running a spirited race. I am so honored that our campaign was a grassroots movement driven by volunteers from across the 24th District. Republicans, Democrats, and independents from the north country and central New York to the Finger Lakes and Western New York all came together to change the direction of country and restore principled leadership to Washington. I will not let them down as I continue my fight to support our small businesses, family farms, and seniors. I will always be a tenacious and compassionate advocate for our region in Congress. “
Around 11:15 p.m. Rep. Stefanik led the race with 58% of the vote to 39% for her Democratic opponent Matt Castelli. With over 250,000 ballots counted by 11:15, Rep. Stefanik had 147,264 votes to Mr. Castelli’s 99,145, and shortly after that she took the stage at her own election night party in Glens Falls, thanking voters and friends for their support.
She pledged to, among other things, fire Speaker of the House Nancy P. Pelosi, D-Calif., and bring more of upstate New York’s values to Congress.
Rep. Stefanik, who has pledged to again seek the leadership position of House Republican Conference Chair, will go on to a fifth term in Congress as one of the most powerful people in the country, if Republicans go on to take control of the House of Representatives.
Voting totals are not yet complete, with final verification of results coming in the next few weeks.
Results will be certified by local and the state Board of Elections within the coming weeks.
