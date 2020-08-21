Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will be speaking at the Republican National Convention next week.
According to a statement from the Stefanik campaign, the congresswoman’s speech will focus on the legacy of Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, and compare it to “President Trump’s record of results.”
As first reported by the New York Post, Rep. Stefanik will deliver her remarks from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., which is also the venue where many other headline speakers will speak.
“I’m honored to speak in support of the re-election of President Trump during the 2020 RNC Convention,” Rep. Stefanik said in a campaign statement. “This election is a clear choice between President Trump’s record of delivering results for the American people during this challenging time versus Joe Biden’s 47-year failed record of Far-Left policies. Most importantly, I look forward to representing my constituents in Northern New York who enthusiastically support the President.”
This year’s Republican National Convention will be held mostly online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention was originally planned to be held in Charlotte, N.C., but was moved to Jacksonville, Fla., after the governor of North Carolina demanded the convention follow public health measures including mandatory mask wearing and reduce the number of in-person attendees.
After COVID-19 cases in Florida began to spike last month, the convention moved its venue back to Charlotte, but cut back on the in-person events. Now, only a limited number of people will meet in Charlotte for “business-only,” events that will be closed to the press and livestreamed, while most other events and speeches move strictly online.
(2) comments
Yes! good luck Elise...stay positive and above the fray. Mr. biden was well spoken last night...not sure about the "good vs. evil" stuff in regards to policy and helping Americans. Stick to that theme..one thing to talk, another to walk. A major feather in the cap for the north country we have a rep. speaking at a convention at this level, regardless of party.
"...Elise...stay positive and above the fray." That's a joke right?
The only thing it shows is the NC is rooted back in the 1800's
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.