The National Rifle Association has released its latest round of rankings for U.S. House members and candidates for Congress, giving both Congresswomen Elise M. Stefanik and Claudia L. Tenney “A+” rankings.
Each federal election season, the NRA’s “Political Victory Fund,” which is a branch of the NRA dedicated specifically to lobbying and influencing policy, releases a scorecard of candidates for office, based solely on their positions on gun ownership. The fewer restrictions on gun ownership or use that a candidate supports, the higher their NRA score typically.
Both of the incumbent congresswomen running to represent the north country — Rep. Stefanik in the 21st Congressional District and Rep. Tenney in the 24th Congressional District — received A+ ratings from the NRA on gun issues, which the organization says indicates “A legislator with not only an excellent voting record on all critical NRA issues, but who has also made a vigorous effort to promote and defend the Second Amendment.”
Both are also officially NRA endorsed candidates.
Rep. Stefanik said in a statement that she is proud to once again receive the NRA’s support in her fifth bid for election.
“From day one in office serving upstate New York and the north country, I have been a stalwart supporter of law-abiding gun owners and the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Second Amendment,” she said.
Congresswoman Tenney has not publicly referenced the NRA scorecard, but recently joined in an initiative spearheaded by Rep. Stefanik, criticizing major credit card networks for moving to implement a gun-purchase-specific merchant code to more easily track gun purchases on their networks. This is one of the most recent issues taken up by the NRA, who staunchly oppose any sort of identification system for gun owners or purchases.
Both the Congresswomen’s Democratic opponents, Matt Castelli in NY-21 and Steven W. Holden, Sr., in NY-24, received poor ratings on the NRA scorecard. Mr. Castelli was given an F, and Mr. Holden was given an unknown.
Those who are given F ratings are defined as a “true enemy of gun owners’ rights. A consistent anti-gun candidate who always opposes gun owners’ rights and/or actively leads anti-gun legislative efforts, or sponsors anti-gun legislation.”
Mr. Castelli has expressed support for gun control measures, including red-flag laws, the recently-passed bipartisan gun control bill, and has said he would be open to considering any kind of gun control legislation that helps bring down gun violence. He has not openly supported an assault weapons ban, and regularly references the importance of lawful, safe gun ownership in his campaign.
Mr. Holden’s “unknown” rating indicates he refused to respond to the NRA questionnaire, and has not taken a definitive public stance on gun issues.
The NRA said an unknown rating “often indicates indifference, if not outright hostility, to gun owners’ and sportsmen’s rights.” In interviews, Mr. Holden has said he is a gun owner himself, and believes in the sanctity of the Second Amendment, while also stating he would like to see gun safety measures improve and action taken to end gun violence in the U.S.
