The National Rifle Association has released its latest round of rankings for U.S. House members and candidates for Congress, giving both Congresswomen Elise M. Stefanik and Claudia L. Tenney “A+” rankings.

Each federal election season, the NRA’s “Political Victory Fund,” which is a branch of the NRA dedicated specifically to lobbying and influencing policy, releases a scorecard of candidates for office, based solely on their positions on gun ownership. The fewer restrictions on gun ownership or use that a candidate supports, the higher their NRA score typically.

