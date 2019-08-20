U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was in Israel last week where she visited the new U.S. Embassy and talked to security officials about efforts to secure the country’s border.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, documented the trip on social media, posting pictures of her standing next to the 2018 dedication plaque for the embassy. President Donald Trump moved the location of the embassy from its longstanding home in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
“Jerusalem is the Capital of Israel” she posted on photos of herself asking an Israeli Defense Force soldier about the Hezbollah tunnels into Israel and anti-tunnel technology. The National Defense Authorization Act contained money for this type of technology in the United States. She also looked over the Israeli border into the Lebanon region controlled by Hezbollah, received a briefing regarding the Syrian border in Golan Heights and posted a photo on her Facebook page, shaking hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Post-Star sent two emails to her Washington, D.C. spokeswoman, seeking additional comment about the trip and any reaction to Israel barring congresswomen Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from entering the country, because they have been critical of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.
There was no response from Stefanik’s office.
