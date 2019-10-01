U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against two pieces of immigration reform legislation that would prohibit children from being removed from a parent or legal guardian and establish procedures for medical screening of people stopped between ports of entry.
The House of Representatives passed the bill by a 230-194 vote. Stefanik was among those who voted against the bill, which would prohibit a child from being removed from a parent or legal guardian at or near a port of entry or within 100 miles of the border. Exceptions would be made if a court determines that the removal is in the child’s best interests, according to congress.gov.
The bill would stop the Trump administration’s implementation of rules to limit requests for asylum and would impose standards on treatment of detained individuals. In addition, the bill establishes a commission to investigate the handling of migrant children and families at the border since January 2017.
Customs and Border Protection would be trained in how to interact with vulnerable populations, and the bill would require the Department of Homeland Security to provide Congress with a plan to require the use of body cameras during border security or immigration enforcement activities.
Stefanik also voted against the U.S. Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act, which would require U.S. Customs and Border Protection to establish procedures for “consistent and efficient” medical screenings for all individuals stopped between ports of entry. The priority would be placed on children under 18. The vote was 230-184.
Stefanik joined 10 other Republicans in a 236-174 vote to approve a joint resolution terminating the national emergency that president Donald Trump declared last February to deal with the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Tedra Cobb, a Democrat from Canton running against Stefanik in New York’s 21st Congressional District’s 2020 election, issued a response by email.
“I believe we must work to secure our southern border, end the policy of family separation and keep children safe while we work tirelessly to reunite them with their families,” Cobb wrote.
Marijuana banking
Stefanik voted in favor of the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2019, which would prohibit a federal banking regulator from penalizing a financial institution that provides banking services to a legitimate marijuana-related business.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised the House passage and called on the Senate to take action. He said the medical marijuana and industrial hemp industries offer economic development for farmers and businesses.
“This is an important step in building an accessible, inclusive and socially diverse industry that recognizes the past harms of marijuana prohibition and the disproportionate impact laws governing marijuana have had on communities of color,” he said in a news release.
Opioid task force
The House voted nearly unanimously for a bill authorizing the Department of Homeland Security to establish a joint task force on border security. The goal is to prevent narcotics such as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids from entering the United States.
A lawsuit filed by New York and three other state’s challenging the constitutionality of the 2017 federal tax reform plan was dismissed in U.S. District Court on Monday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo had filed a lawsuit over the $10,000 cap on the amount of state and local taxes that could be deducted on the federal return. He claimed that the law unfairly penalizes Democratic-run states with progressive tax policies and could cause people to leave the state.
New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut also joined in on the suit.
Cuomo said New York is already the largest “donor state” in the nation because it pays the federal government $36 billion more than it receives in aid every year. The SALT cap costs New Yorkers another $15 billion each year.
“The bottom line is this policy is unprecedented, unlawful, punitive and politically motivated — and it must be stopped. We disagree with the court’s decision and are evaluating all options including appeal,” he said in a news release.
Produce prices
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., sounded the alarm last week about a looming crisis, because the prices produce farmers are receiving for their goods are not keeping pace with their expenses.
Gillibrand held a conference call in which she pointed out that the prices for fresh fruit and vegetable growers has stayed flat, and in some cases has gone down, but the middlemen who move produce from farmers to grocery stores have seen the prices they receive increase 20%, she said, according to a transcript of the call.
“One fourth-generation farmer from New York told me that the price he gets for a 50-pound bag of his yellow onions is only a couple of dollars more than what he got when he was selling them in the 1980s, straight out of college. As his expenses have increased, he has trouble breaking even each year,” she said.
Gillibrand is asking that Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue conduct a review of the fruit and vegetable industry, which has not been done in nearly 20 years.
Gillibrand said she will be introducing a bill in the coming weeks that have access to real-time price information and can determine if the prices they are being offered for goods are fair and reasonable.
“Farmers are living frugally and going into debt because of this produce pricing crisis. Losing more farmers is not an option. We cannot stand by and do nothing while our produce farmers are hurt by a system that is putting our communities, farmers, and food security at risk,” Gillibrand said.
Cybercrime legislation
The U.S. Senate last week passed legislation to help school districts and municipalities being targeted by ransomware and cyber schemes.
The bill would authorize the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen cyber hunt and incident response teams to protect state and local entities and restore infrastructure following an attack.
This bill was introduced in response to ransomware attacks, when a computer is taken over and locked by a hacker, who will not release access until the ransom is paid.
The Syracuse city school district had to pay a $50,000 insurance deductible to gain access to its computer system after it was attacked by ransomware. The district was locked out of its operating system for 24 hours, which damaged their email system and website and phones, according to Schumer. The Watertown school district also was victim of an attack.
Municipalities are affected by the issue. The city of Albany was hit with an attack, which resulted in its police department losing access to the operating system. City workers could not access documents such as birth certificates, death certificates and marriage licenses.
“It’s critical that we use all available resources to protect New York students from cyber crooks, and enhance and increase our resiliency to these attacks,” Schumer said in a news release.
The House has passed a different version of the bill and now they have to be reconciled.
Enterprise Staff Writer Aaron Cerbone contributed to this report.
