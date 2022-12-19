Stefanik votes no on Puerto Rico bill

Parade attendees wave Puerto Rican flags on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan during the annual Puerto Rico Day Parade in 2019. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik said she supports the Puerto Rican statehood movement, but joined with the majority of the Republican conference that she leads by voting against a bill that would allow for a binding vote on whether the island should become a state or independent.

“I am supportive of statehood for Puerto Rico, if that is what the people of Puerto Rico decided to pursue, and I have consistently supported legislation throughout my time in Congress that would achieve the goals of self-determined statehood,” she said in a statement after the vote.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.