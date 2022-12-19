WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik said she supports the Puerto Rican statehood movement, but joined with the majority of the Republican conference that she leads by voting against a bill that would allow for a binding vote on whether the island should become a state or independent.
“I am supportive of statehood for Puerto Rico, if that is what the people of Puerto Rico decided to pursue, and I have consistently supported legislation throughout my time in Congress that would achieve the goals of self-determined statehood,” she said in a statement after the vote.
But the congresswoman voted against the Puerto Rican Status Act, legislation introduced in the House last week that would allow for the first-ever binding referendum on statehood or independence in the island territory.
Puerto Rico has hosted many referendums on whether it should seek to become a state, independent country or remain a territory of the United States, but the government has never been required to follow the outcome and turnout for the votes has typically been low. In 2020, 53% of voters on the island supported statehood.
Rep. Stefanik said she doesn’t support Puerto Rican independence, and wouldn’t support legislation that would allow for such a move.
“The United States should bring the over three million American citizens in Puerto Rico closer, rather than pushing them away,” she said. “This last minute bill was brought to the floor by Nancy Pelosi without a committee hearing on the text. A proposal as complicated and impactful as statehood requires a thorough review and debate.”
She said she instead supports the Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act, which allows for a binding referendum that asks only whether Puerto Rico should become a state or remain a territory, without addressing independence. That bill has bipartisan support but has not made it to a floor vote since its introduction in 2015.
Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-New Hartford, also voted against the Puerto Rican Status Act. The bill is expected to fail in the Senate, where it does not have support from 10 Republicans to advance past the filibuster.
