WASHINGTON — Late Friday night, Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik voted against the Biden administration’s infrastructure package as it passed through the House.
The legislation, which includes $1 trillion for hard infrastructure development across the nation, passed the House that night, 228 to 206.
New York’s congressional representatives were mostly in favor of the infrastructure bill, including four of the eight Republicans. Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was joined in her no vote by New York Reps. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, Alexandria Ocacio-Cortez, D-Bronx and Jamaal A. Bowman, D-Bronx. Overall, 19 representatives nationally broke with their party’s majority on this bill.
In a statement sent explaining her vote, Rep. Stefanik said the infrastructure plan ignores the needs of rural Americans and prioritizes progressive initiatives instead.
“This far-left plan prioritizes Green New Deal policies over traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges,” Rep. Stefanik said. “These radical policies show Democrats’ priorities are for large, Democrat cities, not the hardworking people of the north country.”
Rep. Stefanik said Republican efforts to pass targeted bills to improve broadband and infrastructure have been opposed by Democrats.
The infrastructure bill includes billions of dollars for broadband and other infrastructure needs seen in the north country. According to a statement from Garry Douglass, president for the North Country Chamber of Commerce, which covers the eastern side of Rep. Stefanik’s 21st Congressional District, 90% of the local business community surveyed by the chamber supports the bill.
The bill passed Friday will go straight to the desk of President Joseph R. Biden, while Congressional Democrats work out how to pass the Build Back Better bill, which has been presented as a companion to the infrastructure bill. The Build Back Better bill includes trillions of dollars in government social spending on things like child care, family leave and other “soft infrastructure” projects.
On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Charles C. Schumer, Senate Majority Leader and lead negotiator of the infrastructure bill, lauded it’s passage.
“The bipartisan infrastructure is a record deal and a once-in-a-generation investment in New York infrastructure,” he said in a statement. “A building and jobs boon for construction projects from Westchester to Watertown, and everywhere in between is now brewing.”
The senator detailed how the plan will bring $11.5 billion to New York for usual infrastructure spending, plus $1.9 billion in money for bridges and $142 million for electric vehicle charging. It will also provide over $937 million for airports across New York, including $5,084,660 for Watertown International Airport and $5,101,240 for Ogdensburg International Airport.
That bill is expected to garner little, if any, Republican support, and Democrats are working to pass it through the Senate reconciliation process, which will allow it to pass without any Republican Senators.
The House, late Friday, passed a procedural resolution allowing the Senate to consider the Build Back Better bill under the reconciliation process. Rep. Stefanik, and every other Republican member of Congress, voted against that resolution.
