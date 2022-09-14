WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik wants to be chair of the House Republican Conference again.
In an announcement Tuesday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, declared her intention to seek a second term in the position, which places her as the third most senior Republican representative in the House.
“I am proud to have unified the entire Republican conference around our ‘country in crisis message’ and shattered fundraising records as House GOP Conference Chair, raising over $10 million for candidates and committees this cycle,” she said in a statement. “With the broad support of NY21 and my House GOP colleagues, I intend to run for Conference Chair in the next Congress.”
Rep. Stefanik took the mantle in 2021, after the conference removed Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the position over her vocal criticism of former President Donald J. Trump after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.
The conference chair is typically tasked with developing messaging and public platforms House Republican members are expected to use as they argue for or against legislation and government actions. Rep. Stefanik has led many campaigns against President Joseph R. Biden, congressional Democrats and their policies on issues including border security, election security, baby formula supplies, inflation, job growth, foreign affairs, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and much more.
Conference chairs typically serve for two-year terms. They campaign for the office and are elected by their party membership before the new Congress starts. Rep. Stefanik will have at least one competitor for the role, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fl., according to reports from The Hill.
Matt Castelli, Rep. Stefanik’s Democratic competitor for the 21st Congressional District seat criticized her for planning such a move before the election, arguing that it shows she is assuming the results will go in her favor and disrespecting the will of NY-21 voters.
“Without a single vote being cast yet, NY-20 resident Elise Stefanik is already measuring the drapes for her office next year, and choosing which position she believes will boost her climb of the D.C. career ladder,” he said. “Stefanik doesn’t believe NY-21 voters should have a say in who represents them — that’s why she fails to show up in our community, refuses to meet directly with voters, consistently votes against our interests, and even refuses to debate me.”
Rep. Stefanik’s announcement that she will seek the conference chair position puts to bed months of speculation that she may seek an even higher office, such as House majority whip should Republicans win control of the chamber.
