Stefanik to seek another term as House GOP chair Congresswoman would continue to be third most senior Republican in chamber

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, speaks at a pro-police press conference on Aug. 5, 2020, in front of the Jefferson County Court building in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik wants to be chair of the House Republican Conference again.

In an announcement Tuesday, Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, declared her intention to seek a second term in the position, which places her as the third most senior Republican representative in the House.

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

