WATERTOWN — Bernie Tufo thinks he’s getting a good slice of people’s stimulus checks at his Coffeen Street pizzeria.
After the stimulus money hit mailboxes last week, his Bernardo’s Pizzeria was swamped with business.
“It was steady, steady, steady and then all of a sudden, I can’t believe how busy it was,” Mr. Tufo said before his pizza place opened on another busy day.
It’s been so busy that he hired two more drivers and will bring on a couple of more employees to answer the phones.
The demand for pizzas Monday was so great he shut down the phones by 7:45 p.m. They were ringing off the hook.
He attributed at least a 40 percent increase in business to the federal stimulus checks that were recently distributed.
PieZano’s Pizza, in the Washington Street Plaza, also had a jump in business after the stimulus money went out.
“Last Wednesday and Thursday, we were pretty busy and then on Friday, we got really busy,” owner Tom Ierlan said.
Before that, PieZano’s lunch business slowed because the medical staff and employees from south side businesses stopped coming in because of the financial situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
He was forced to lay off some of his staff because of it.
“We’re hoping it’s coming back,” Mr. Ierlan said.
Mr. Tufo feels bad for the restaurants and businesses that have had to close during the outbreak.
“It’s been good for me,” he said. “I hope they can get going again.”
At Buster’s in Ogdensburg, the restaurant was closed for four weeks and opened just as stimulus checks were landing in bank accounts, so owner Laurie Vernsey said it was hard to tell how much an impact the extra money had on their business. But she thinks it’s a factor.
“I think it is absolutely a factor,” Ms. Vernsey said. “People have been cooking for weeks. I am sure that it helped people who all of the sudden have more money than they had two weeks ago. When you don’t have something for a while or you have all these other luxuries taken away from you. You can’t go to concerts. You can’t go to the movies. You can’t do all these normal things. What’s a luxury right now? Eating out.”
At Josie’s Little Pizzeria Bar and Lounge, 25 Main St., Canton, operations have continued through takeout and delivery.
Owner Sylvia Kingston said business has been consistent since COVID-19 reached the north country last month. She noted Josie’s has seen an increase in takeout and delivery business over the last two weeks, estimating that increase to be about 20 percent.
On Fridays and Saturdays, Ms. Kingston said, maintaining timely deliveries and anticipating wait times have been challenging due to the heavier concentration of weekend orders.
As the state continues to pause by executive order through May 15, the lower level lounge, a space Ms. Kingston said her customers have missed, remains closed.
“I think everyone can’t wait to dine out,” Ms. Kingston said. “And we’re excited for when that can happen again.”
Susan B. Frego, who owns Norwood’s Hometown Cafe with her husband, John W., said that business only saw a brief boost with the stimulus checks being dispersed, but they are remaining positive, thanks to a supportive community.
“The first four to five days of the stimulus check really helped us out, but yesterday was as slow as it was prior to that and today is nothing to write home about. We are running at less than 30 percent. It’s hard; we’re running a skeleton crew here,” Mrs. Frego said. “But we have super loyal customers and they are so appreciative, I think we’ve even made new ones, and that is what is going to carry us through this. I put up a grocery list and every day we’re delivering bread and milk and fresh lettuce and potatoes and burgers. We’re trying to make the best of it. We have done what we can to survive. We have great loyal customers and we are doing fun things just trying to keep it positive.”
Times staff writers Ellis Giacomelli and W.T. Eckert and St. Lawrence County editor Tom Graser contributed to this report
