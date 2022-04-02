LOWVILLE — The Lewis County seat will continue its infrastructure reboot this year as the bonding for a completed project is finalized and the construction of two others will be in full swing by May with an October target for completion.
STREETS
Construction on the Five Streets Project that began in 2019 has been completed and should now be called the “5½” street project based on the final outcome, according to Lowville Mayor Joseph G. Beagle.
The project upgraded the water, sewer and drainage infrastructure and resurfaced Stowe Street, Shady Avenue, Trinity Street, Park Avenue and Water Street as planned but ultimately involved additional work like new storm and sewer lines “in other places” in the village center covering smaller sections of a number of streets — a “half-street” equivalent.
“There was quite a bit of work involved in that project but, it’s done, it works and that’s good,” Mr. Beagle said.
Syracuse-based Highlander Construction brought the project in “pretty much” on budget, although Mr. Beagle said the final figures will be calculated after the state completes its review of the final bond, which the mayor expects will close this month.
“The nice thing about that project is that there were no increases for taxpayers at all,” he added.
The $19.8 million project was funded with $10.5 million in grants and a 30-year interest-free loan.
WATER
The village has received a positive response after requesting permission from the state Department of Conservation to increase the amount of water that can be drawn from the water table.
Mr. Beagle said an increase from 1.6 million gallons of water daily to 2.4 million gallons was requested, but the DEC’s response did not give an indication of exactly how much will be approved in the final permit.
The increased limit along with the anticipated completion of the $5.7 million groundwater well project that began last year are expected to eliminate the risk of dangerously low water levels. Last summer, water usage at Lewis County’s largest manufacturer and employer, Kraft Heinz, skyrocketed from about 750,000 gallons daily to 1.2 million in July.
Since that time, however, Mr. Beagle said communication between the village and the company has improved significantly and that Kraft Heinz has made efforts to find water leaks — some of which were underground from his understanding — as well as work with employees to ensure better efficiency so that valves aren’t left open for water to be dumped, as was indicated as one source of the problem last year.
The company now averages about 850,000 gallons daily, although it is expected to go up in the summer when more water is used for cooling the dairy products.
“That shouldn’t be a problem. We’re ready for them,” Mr. Beagle said.
The mayor said he had received calls from national media outlets before Christmas “speculating” that the cause for the cream cheese shortage was that the village could not provide enough water to meet an increased demand on manufacturing, but he said that was not the case.
“We’ve never cut Kraft back on water but we had to have them try to conserve,” Mr. Beagle said. “Everything now is working the way it should.”
In the second half of the groundwater project, the focus will be on getting water where it needs to go from the two state Department of Health-approved wells bored last year on village property in the town of Watson.
“We’ve got to get that well water to the treatment plant to get into the transmission lines to come to the village,” Mr. Beagle said. “Basically, we’ve got to have a generator up there, pumps, a pump house and you’ve got to have the power and the water main running from the wells. That’s what’s got to be installed yet.”
Because the groundwater will not need to go through the filtration system to remove the leaves and twigs as required with the current surface water source, the treatment process will be much quicker, allowing for more flexibility to respond to the changing needs of residents and manufacturers.
The request for bids on the construction for the rest of the project are expected go out this month.
The project is partially funded by about $4 million in grants making it unnecessary to increase water rates for village customers.
SEWER
Phase two of the village’s wastewater treatment project will continue in the beginning of May when conditions are drier in and around the sewage treatment beds at the 7514 E. State St. plant.
The electrical work on the project, including the installation of a new generator, has been accomplished since the project’s groundbreaking in November.
It will continue with the “de-sludging” process in which the treatment lagoons will be drained, cleaned and dried before a liner is placed on the clay bed.
Additionally, the machines that oxygenate the sewage — diffusers and blowers — will be replaced and, in the case of the blowers, upgraded to “turbo” to make the process more efficient.
“Basically, when it’s all done, that plant should be like it’s brand new. It should probably last another 75 or 100 years before they should really have to do any major work to it again,” Mr. Beagle said. “And it should be able to accommodate anything — if Kraft wants to expand or if there’s another industry that wants to do something — we’ll have the space for them and not have a problem.”
Almost $6 million of the $9.2 million project is covered by grant awards, Mr. Beagle said, and the rest will be financed with a no- or low-interest bond.
A 2.5% sewer rate increase will go into effect in May. It will first be seen by customers in November bills and translate to an additional $3 or $4 for an average household, Mr. Beagle said.
Phase one of the wastewater project was a system upgrade to accommodate the expansion of Kraft Heinz in 2017.
