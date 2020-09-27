AKWESASNE — The removal of the Hogansburg Dam from the St. Regis River has had little effect on formation of ice jams on the river, a study of the river by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Environment Division and its Water Resources Program has concluded.
Removal of the dam, which was completed in 2016, did reduce ice build-up when the flow of water was relatively low, but had virtually no effect when the flow as moderate or high, the study — which was conducted in cooperation with Clarkson University — found.
“Although the removal of the dam does allow for increased water flow and surface ice transport capacity downstream at low flows, this change is effectively negated as flow increases,” the executive summary of the study report states. “The ice discharge through the former dam site forms a thick ice jam downstream regardless of the presence or absence of the former Hogansburg Dam,” the summary says.
The problem was not the result of the dam, but rather a “backwater effect” created where the St. Regis River enters the St. Lawrence River, the study states. The effect slows down the flow of the river, allowing ice to accumulate and create jams, the study says.
“The solid ice cover in the backwater zone blocks the ice and promotes the jam formation,” the summary states.
“During winter months, ice jams occurred on this river prior to construction (of the dam) in 1929, during dam operation and after its removal,” the summary noted.
“The Hogansburg Dam did not provide reliable protection against ice jams, and it masked a vulnerability for flooding that we still need to address,” said Tiernan Smith, the tribe’s water resources program manager.
The study also looked at the possible use of ice booms to help reduce the jams. It found that the use of booms “may have a beneficial effect on the area downstream of the former dam site during times of low flow. However, this effect could be counteracted by the flooding that would be experienced within the upstream reach areas under these similar conditions,” the summary said.
“It is of value to note that based on these simulations, neither the existence of the former Hogansburg Dam, nor the installation of ice booms would adequately negate the potential for flooding situations either above or below the location of the former dam,” the summary said.
The Environment Division is working to improve the tribe’s flood resilience by developing floodplain policies and management solutions.
“Across the U.S. we are seeing more extreme weather events resulting from climate change,” said Tony David, the tribe’s Environmental Division director. “We must plan and adapt to these extremes here in Akwesasne,” he added.
Completion of the study was announced just days after local, state and federal officials met to discuss the continued flooding of the Salmon River in the town of Malone. At that “Salmon River Summit,” Smith offered to provide the results of the study to see if any of the findings might be applicable to the Salmon River situation.
The entire study report is available to download from the Tribe’s website at www.srmt-nsn.gov.
An online presentation is being scheduled and will be announced in the coming weeks using a social meeting platform.
For additional information or questions, please contact the Tribe’s Water Resources Program at (518) 358-5937.
