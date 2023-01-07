Stunned whale watchers witness birth of gray whale calf off California coast

A gray whale and her newborn calf outside Dana Point Harbor in Southern California. Whale watchers this week were graced with a once-in-a-blue-moon viewing as they recorded videos from their catamaran sailboat. Matt Stumpf/Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Stunned whale watchers off the coast of Dana Point got more than their money’s worth when a gray whale gave birth to a calf right beside their boat.

Passengers who were looking for marine wildlife Monday on an excursion with Capt. Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching were graced with the once-in-a-blue-moon viewing as they recorded videos from their catamaran sailboat — which was noticeably smaller than the mother whale who swam alongside it.

Tribune Wire

