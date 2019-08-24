LOWVILLE — A new chief executive officer and a new location led to a renewed level of generosity and success at the annual United Way Food and School Supply Drive on Friday, marking the beginning of the fundraising year for the organization with a new perspective to its service.
Overall giving was back up to previous levels after a dip in last year’s donations, according to Shauna Roggie, event co-sponsor, Lewis County Opportunities family service worker and event volunteer, with more than two-thirds of the donations being school supplies.
About 80 backpacks filled with items like notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, highlighters and other items will be donated to the five county schools for students in need, along with boxes of back-up items for refills as the year proceeds.
New United Way Chief Executive Officer James L. Cox referred to the backpacks as “a game changer on the first day of school,” taking pressure off parents already stretched preparing their kids for the new academic year.
“It’s awesome to watch a community come together,” Mr. Cox said, “People helping people, neighbors helping neighbors — it’s very nice to see. This is simply good people helping good people.”
About 30 volunteers throughout the day kept the donations of over 60 individuals and groups organized and ready to be distributed at the end of the event.
“Donors varied from a wonderful elderly woman who said that she stopped at Kinney’s, bought paper and brought it over, to Northern Federal who dropped off a check for $500,” Mr. Cox said, “People give what they can.”
Mr. Cox said that the role of the United Way will be evolving from simply a grant-giver to its partners to becoming a “center for excellence,” to help partners year-round with issues that arise like resource limitations and by providing monthly training opportunities for partners in areas like grant writing and supply chain management.
“We’re going to increase our presence in a very positive way to help good non-profits become great,” Mr. Cox said, “Our stewardship is to our donors.”
For the past 12 years, the drive has marked the beginning of the United Way of Northern New York’s fundraising campaign in Lewis County.
After being held for the past two years in the Double Play parking lot on Utica Boulevard, the event was moved to the Trinity Street parking lot of the Lowville Academy and Central School this year.
In addition to the school supplies, hundreds of food and personal hygiene items were collected which will be dispersed, along with cash donations totaling about $1,500, to the county’s six food pantries.
Those who missed the drive may still send monetary donations in care of United Way of Northern New York to 200 Washington St., Suite 402A, Watertown N.Y. 13601.
