Sudan death toll climbs as clashes escalate

Army soldiers deploy in Khartoum on Saturday amid clashes in the city. Sudan’s paramilitaries claimed they were in control of several key sites following fighting with the regular army, including the presidential palace in central Khartoum. AFP/Getty Images/TNS

 AFP

Deadly battles between Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary group spread across the country during a second day of violence, with fatalities rising to at least 56 amid fears of a full-blown civil war.

Intense fighting took place at the military’s headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, causing parts of the building to catch fire, the army said in a statement Sunday. There were also clashes in el-Fasher in the western region of Darfur over control of the airport, people briefed on the matter said. Further skirmishes took place in Blue Nile state near the border with Ethiopia and in Port Sudan, a key trading zone and crucial conduit for the export of oil from South Sudan.

