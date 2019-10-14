CANTON – While mainstream sports media was following closely the flap between the NBA and the Chinese government over a pro Hong Kong tweet by Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey a similar controversy was playing itself out in the world of esports.
Frederick H. Given, captain of SUNY Canton’s esports Hearthstone team, said the controversy erupted over statements made by a professional Hearthstone player.
The player, Chung Ng Wai, who plays under the name Blitzchung, had just won a Hearthstone Tournament in Taipei, Taiwan. During his post match interview he donned a mask similar to those worn by Hong Kong protestors and shouted, “liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our age.”
“In response to him saying that in his interview,” Mr. Given said, “Blizzard (the company that owns Hearthstone) banned him for an entire year from competing and they took away all his winnings from that tournament.”
Also banned, Mr. Givens said, where the two people, or shoutcasters as they are called, conducting the interview.
“It’s caused a lot of drama in the Hearthstone community especially, but in the gaming community as a whole as well” Mr. Given said. “I think a lot of people are starting to realize companies are more beholden to Chinese money than they are to regular morals.”
Blizzard is a big player in competitive video games. In addition to Hearthstone, the company owns, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Heroes of the Storm, Diablo and others.
Blizzard is headquartered in the United States but it is partially owned by the Chinese company Tencent, which is also playing a part in the NBA controversy.
Devotees of Blizzard games lost no time demonstrating their displeasure.
“It started in the Hearthstone community, because it was a Hearthstone player that was affected but then it spread to the Overwatch community and the World of War Craft community to get out this message and fight back and show Blizzard that this is not OK,” Mr. Given said. “Blizzard should respect peoples’ freedom of speech and human morals more than they should respect Chinese laws and money.”
Overwatch fans, in particular, were outraged by the action and launched a flurry of memes featuring a Chinese Overwatch character wearing Hong Kong protest masks.
On Friday afternoon when the Times talked with Mr. Given, he predicted that Blizzard would back down from its harsh punishment of Blitzchung. On Friday night Blizzard reinstated Blitzchung’s winnings and reduced his ban and the ban of the two shoutcasters to six months.
J. Allen Brack, President of Blizzard Entertainment posted a letter on the company’s web page explaining the company’s stance.
“Blitzchung used his segment to make a statement about the situation in Hong Kong—in violation of rules he acknowledged and understood, and this is why we took action,” Mr. Brack wrote, “Every Voice Matters, and we strongly encourage everyone in our community to share their viewpoints in the many places available to express themselves. However, the official broadcast needs to be about the tournament and to be a place where all are welcome. In support of that, we want to keep the official channels focused on the game.”
Mr. Brack said that reaction from fans caused them to reconsider their actions.
“Over the past few days, many players, casters, esports fans, and employees have expressed concerns about how we determined the penalties. We’ve had a chance to pause, to listen to our community, and to reflect on what we could have done better. In hindsight, our process wasn’t adequate, and we reacted too quickly,” he wrote.
The SUNY Canton Hearthstone teams has an ECAC match record of 1 win and 1 loss this year and will play East Coast Polytechnic Institute Wednesday.
