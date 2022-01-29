The death of a SUNY Oneonta student is under investigation after he was found following exposure to subzero temperatures.
Tyler Lopresti-Castro, 20, was first treated at the scene when he was found on the pavement near the Silas Lane Bus Garage just before 7 a.m. Thursday and “was apparently suffering from extended exposure to extremely cold, subzero temperatures,” Oneonta Police said Friday on its Facebook page. Lopresti-Castro — whose surname is listed as LoPresti-Castro on his Facebook page — was then transported to a nearby hospital.
“We ask that we regard the deceased and his family with the reverence that we ourselves would expect during this incredibly difficult time and refrain from sensationalizing or speculating in regard to the nature of this tragedy,” police said.
Police said there is so far no evidence of foul play.
Lopresti-Castro was last been seen around midnight Thursday. Police are trying to piece together what happened before footage from the garage apparently showed him having “emerged from a wooded area behind the garage at about 2:15 a.m.”
Police believe Lopresti-Castro may have walked off the eastbound Interstate 88 off-ramp, which would have involved “climbing through the snow and crossing a drainage creek.”
“This is a very sad time for SUNY Oneonta,” the university said in a statement. “Our campus community is mourning the loss of one of our own, and we are focused on providing support to the student’s family and friends.”
The young man was an alum of Columbia High School in East Greenbush, N.Y., and was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in professional accounting, according to his Facebook page.
Lopresti-Castro “will never be forgotten in the halls of Columbia or with all your (sic) brought to Columbia Athletics” and “made a huge impact in our community, family,” Columbia High School Athletics wrote Friday on Facebook.
“May you rest now and hopes you are running all PRs,” the post continued. “Once a Blue Devil Always a Blue Devil.”
A GoFundMe has also been established for Lopresti-Castro’s family and has already raised more than $27,000 of its $100,000 goal and notes: “Tyler left an impact on every person he met by giving so much love and support.”
Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to call Oneonta Police at 607-432-1111 or the New York State University Police at Oneonta at 607-436-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.