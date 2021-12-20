ALBANY — The SUNY Board of Trustees has named Deborah F. Stanley as its chancellor.
Stanley will fill the void after former SUNY chancellor Jim Malatras’s recent resignation.
Mr. Malatras stepped down after text messages released in early January showed he mocked the first woman to publicly accuse former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct.
SUNY officials said Ms. Stanley is also stepping down from her position as SUNY Oswego president after 25 years as she assumes the interim chancellor post.
Next month, the SUNY board will begin a global search for a permanent chancellor.
“With President Stanley’s decades of leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and her unwavering support for students, she is well-positioned to serve our 64 campuses with a proven record of accomplishments, integrity, and intellect,” SUNY board chair Merryl Tisch said in a prepared statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.