Enchanting ensemble

The SUNY Potsdam student Dance Ensemble is a blur of motion as it performs to musical stylings of the Giroux Honors Jazz Combo on Friday in the academic quad outside Satterlee Hall during the Festival of Lights. The event is part of SUNY Potsdam’s annual LoKo Arts Festival. Free performances, workshops, guest speakers and gallery exhibitions continued through Sunday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

SUNY Potsdam’s annual LoKo Arts Festival featured free performances, workshops, guest speakers and gallery exhibitions, which continued through Sunday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.