Supporters rally in Albany to repeal laws that shield police from lawsuits

ALBANY — A day after Gov. Hochul voiced opposition, advocates and progressive lawmakers renewed their push to repeal a longstanding legal shield protecting police and public workers from being sued for on-the-job misconduct.

Police reform advocates and others rallied at the state Capitol on Wednesday in support of a bill that would scale back qualified immunity, which prevents civil lawsuits for damages against public employees who violate someone’s constitutional rights unless the victim can prove the official violated “clearly established” law.

