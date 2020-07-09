The U.S. Supreme Court struck two blows for religious rights, including a decision that upholds Trump administration rules giving employers a broad right to refuse to offer birth control through their health plans.
The justices separately gave religious organizations a bigger exemption from discrimination suits, throwing out bias claims filed by two teachers who were fired from their jobs at Roman Catholic grade schools in California. Both decisions Wednesday were 7-2 as Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan joined the court’s five conservatives in the majority.
The decisions came as the court said it will issue the last opinions of its term on Thursday. Those will include rulings on subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records from Congress and a New York grand jury.
The contraceptive ruling, which stems from an Obamacare requirement that health plans include free coverage, focused more on federal administrative law than religion. The decision lets the administration expand a narrower religious exemption offered by President Barack Obama’s administration.
Critics say the exemption, issued by three federal departments, could leave possibly tens of thousands of women without ready access to birth control. The exemption also allows opt-outs on moral grounds.
Justice Clarence Thomas said the Affordable Care Act “clearly allows the departments to create the preventive care standards as well as the religious and moral exemptions.”
In a concurring opinion, Kagan said lower courts could still consider arguments that the administration didn’t engage in “reasoned decisionmaking,” as required under federal law. She pointed to a “mismatch between the scope of the religious exemption and the problem the agencies set out to address.”
The Trump administration issued its rules in November 2018. The new policy expands the types of employers who can claim religious exemptions to include publicly traded companies for the first time, and also applies it to universities in their student health plans.
Dissenting Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pointed to a government estimate that between 70,500 and 126,400 women would immediately lose access to free contraception.
“This court leaves women workers to fend for themselves, to seek contraceptive coverage from sources other than their employer’s insurer, and, absent another available source of funding, to pay for contraceptive services out of their own pockets,” she wrote.
In the employment case, the court said the Constitution gives schools broad power to hire and fire employees who teach religion. The decision extends earlier Supreme Court rulings that shielded religious organizations from employment-discrimination claims by ministers.
The ruling comes weeks after the court ruled that gay and transgender workers can sue for job discrimination under federal law. The latest decision underscores an important qualification to that ruling, giving faith-based groups a broader license to ignore civil rights laws of all types, including LGBT protections.
Agnes Morrissey-Berru was seeking to sue Our Lady of Guadalupe School in Los Angeles for age discrimination. The other suit accused St. James School in Torrance, California, of discriminating on the basis of disability when it fired Kristen Biel after she had undergone chemotherapy. Biel died of breast cancer in June, but her husband continued to press the case.
“There is abundant record evidence that they both performed vital religious duties,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court. “As elementary school teachers responsible for providing instruction in all subjects, including religion, they were the members of the school staff who were entrusted most directly with the responsibility of educating their students in the faith.”
Six justices — the five conservatives, plus Sotomayor — are either practicing Catholics or were educated in Catholic schools.
The birth-control cases are Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, 19-431, and Trump v. Pennsylvania, 19-454. The employment cases are Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, 19-267, and St. James School v. Biel, 19-348.
