The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has weighed in on the ongoing court battle over New York’s gun law passed last year after the court tossed out a century-old law.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that all provisions of the gun law — the strictest in the nation — remain in effect as further appeals are pending, according to a statement from Justice Samuel Alito.

