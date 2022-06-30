WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Biden administration the OK to terminate the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, which kept at least 70,000 Central American migrants from entering the United States to pursue asylum claims.
The ruling was 5-4.
President Joe Biden twice tried to scrap that policy, implemented in January 2019. Both times, officials in Texas and Missouri stymied him by persuading courts that the Homeland Security Department didn’t follow proper procedures.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by fellow conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the court’s three liberals, including Stephen Breyer, whose retirement takes effect at noon. The other four conservatives dissented.
The Biden administration argued that if Congress wanted to bar all asylum seekers from entering the country pending their hearings, it would have provided enough funds to house them all – and it has never done so.
Border security hawks long complained that a “catch and release” policy only encouraged migrants to cross illegally, knowing they’d likely get several years in the United States awaiting the outcome of their cases.
At oral arguments April 26, the justices seemed confounded by conflicting directives from Congress: the chronic funding shortages for detention space, combined with instructions that federal authorities “may detain” or “shall detain” migrants in certain circumstances.
“No one disputes that DHS does not have sufficient capacity to detain everyone who could be subject to detention,” U.S. solicitor general Elizabeth Prelogar reminded the justices.
“I am sympathetic with your position, which is that you can’t detain enough people,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “The facts have sort of overtaken the law. But that’s still our job, to say what the law is.”
U.S. law gives asylum seekers the right to make their claim on U.S. soil. But it can take years to get a hearing.
Trump and others who want to restrict illegal migration have asserted that countless migrants exploit the delays to stay in the U.S. indefinitely, and that many have bogus claims for asylum.
Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP, was intended to address that.
Asylum seekers from countries other than Mexico who arrive at the Southwest border — either at or between ports of entry — are returned to Mexico to await a hearing in U.S. immigration court.
By the time Biden took office, about 70,000 migrants had been expelled over two years.
Many ended up in dangerous and unsanitary refugee camps south of the border, including an especially squalid camp in Matamoros that was emptied and razed after Biden first tried to scrap the MPP.
The tally includes at least 16,000 children who arrived with a relative, though unaccompanied children are exempt from expulsion.
Mexican citizens are subject to expulsion or detention under other provisions.
The Biden administration reluctantly resumed the MPP in December under orders from U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee in Amarillo.
Mexico won concessions in exchange for ongoing cooperation: COVID-19 vaccination for all migrants subject to the policy; a commitment to complete their cases within 180 days, which required dozens more immigration judges; and better access to lawyers for migrants, especially those who express fear about returning to Mexico.
Activists on both sides viewed the case, Biden vs. Texas, as a major test of presidential discretion on migration policy.
Ahead of the ruling Andrew Arthur, resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for reducing immigration, called it the most significant case in this policy area, because it could redefine how much leeway presidents have to enforce or ignore Congress, and whether states can block or force the federal government to act.
The Biden administration argued that the Remain in Mexico policy itself was an exercise in executive discretion, and therefore subject to reversal by another president.
Justices across the ideological spectrum voiced deep skepticism about Texas’ stance during oral arguments, citing the shortage of detention space and funds and the fact that the policy hinges on cooperation that Mexico could withhold at any time.
“Mexico can change its mind any day,” Justice Elena Kagan said, asserting that Texas’ stance would shift control of U.S. asylum policy to the governments of Texas and Mexico.
That view carried the day.
“The foreign affairs consequences of mandating the exercise of contiguous-territory return ...confirm that the Court of Appeals erred,” Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.
After oral arguments on April 26, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton accused the Biden administration of having a “tacit agreement” with smuggling cartels to allow migrants into the United States effectively unimpeded, “presumably to vote.”
“They want to get as many people here [as possible] and they’ve advertised to the cartels,” Paxton said outside the Supreme Court.
He has not produced evidence to support the allegation.
Biden ended new enrollments in the MPP program the day he took office.
Within five months, the administration allowed 13,000 people previously enrolled into the United States to await their hearings.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas fully rescinded Remain in Mexico on June 1, 2021.
Texas and Missouri sued, accusing DHS of failing to follow correct procedures.
On Aug. 15, Judge Kacsmaryk ordered DHS to continue enforcing the policy until the government has enough capacity to detain all migrants subject to detention.
The New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the order.
Rep. Michael McCaul of Austin, the senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, blasted Biden for trying to lift the Remain in Mexico rule. Reverting to so-called “catch and release,” he said recently on Fox News, will magnify the problem of illegal migration, already at record levels under Biden.
Mayorkas issued a new memo terminating MPP for a second time on Oct. 29. This time, he insisted, he followed every procedure to the letter.
The administration lost at the appellate level. On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Oct. 29 rescission of MPP was lawful, and the final word.
The program resumed under court order.
From Dec. 6 to April 30, the most recent data available, 5,014 migrants were enrolled in the program. Of those, 2,914 were returned to Mexico.
Most (62%) are from Nicaragua, followed by Cubans (15%) and Colombians (7%).
The Supreme Court agreed in February to hear arguments on the case.
Half of the migrants caught in March were expelled under Title 42, a public health measure invoked under Trump due to COVID-19 and renewed under Biden, to the dismay of immigration advocates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention terminated Title 42 effective May 23. Two dozen state attorney generals sued. A rump-appointed federal judge in Louisiana issued a temporary order keeping the quarantine in place.
Dallas, Houston and 23 other local governments around the country supported Biden’s bid to overturn Remain in Mexico. In a friend of the court brief, they called it unfair to keep migrants away from pro bono legal aid that many cities offer, which would vastly improve their chances of being granted asylum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.