British author Salman Rushdie attends a photocall Oct. 13, 2019, with his book “Quichotte” for the authors shortlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize for Fiction at Southbank Centre in London. Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

CHAUTAUQUA — The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie Friday as he was about to give a talk at the Chautauqua Institution has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault, the Chautauqua County District Attorney announced Saturday morning.

Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., was arraigned on the charges Friday night and has been remanded to the county jail, according to DA Jason Schmidt’s statement.

