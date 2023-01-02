NEW YORK — The man accused in a machete attack on two New York police officers near Times Square on New Year’s Eve was charged Monday with attempted murder.

Trevor Bickford, a 19-year-old described by authorities as a recently radicalized jihadist visiting Manhattan from Maine, could also face federal terrorism charges.

