Daniel Penny, the ex-Marine caught on video placing Jordan Neely in a deadly chokehold aboard a Manhattan subway train, was released on $100,000 bond Friday after surrendering to police.

The 24-year-old defendant arrived in handcuffs for his first court appearance around 12:05 p.m., led into the courtroom from a holding pen. He was ordered to surrender his passport and cannot leave New York without permission.

Tribune Wire

