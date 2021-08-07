NORWOOD — About 30 swimmers ranging in age from 9 to 70 took to the waters of Norwood Lake to raise money for Hospice of the North Country Saturday morning.
Swim-a-Mile for Hospice, after going all virtual last year, was back in person Saturday, but another 25 people, or so, were logging their mile by walking, running and swimming on their own, event organizer Kelly Hitchman said.
This is the first year the event has been held at Norwood Lake and Michelle L. Garrow, the beach aquatics director, assured swimmers that the course was as weed free as possible.
“We know no one likes coming into contact with those,” she said as the swimmers laughed.
So far the event has raised $25,000, Ms. Hitchman said. Fund raising will continue until the end of the month and she expects the total to grow substantially.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.