SYRACUSE — Syracuse University men’s basketball starting center Jesse Edwards will miss the remainder of the season due to a left wrist fracture suffered Tuesday night during a victory over Boston College.
The team confirmed the season-ending injury with a press release on Thursday morning.
Edwards fouled out and played just 13 minutes after picking up two early fouls and struggling throughout to his first scoreless outing in the midst of a breakout campaign.
There was no apparent sign of Edwards suffering the fracture during the game or talk of an injury afterward by SU coach Jim Boeheim.
Edwards started all 24 games and will end the season with averages of 12 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and a 69.5 field goal percentage, ranking second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in each of the latter two categories.
Over the previous three games, he was a combined 22-for-28 averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.
Syracuse (13-11 overall, 7-6 ACC) will next play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Virginia Tech (14-10, 6-7) in a matchup to be televised on ESPN2. They have each won four straight games and enter tied for the longest active ACC win streak.
