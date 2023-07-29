Syracuse Catholic Diocese to pay sex abuse survivors $100 million

The Christopher Columbus statue and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception stand sihouetted against the evening twilight sky in downtown Syracuse on Wednesdayn October 25, 2017. Michael Greenlar | mgreenlar syracuse.com SYR

Syracuse, N.Y.— The Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese reached a settlement in a bankruptcy case to pay sex abuse survivors $100 million.

The settlement is the second largest contribution by a Roman Catholic institution and its affiliates in any Roman Catholic bankruptcy case, according to a news release from offices of LaFave, Wein & Frament and Jeff Anderson & Associates. Together the offices represent over 120 sex abuse survivors in the Syracuse diocese.

