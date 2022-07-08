Syracuse — Former Syracuse Cor developers Steve Aiello and Joe Gerardi have been released from federal prison while they wait for their appeal to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Aiello and Gerardi were convicted of bid-rigging state contracts. Developer Louis Ciminelli and former SUNY Polytechnic Institute President Alain Kaloyeros were also convicted in the scheme.
The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals denied their appeal, but their case was given new life last week when the U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear two appeals in the case when the court begins its new term in the fall.
Court records show all four men were released from federal prison on July 1. Aiello was sentenced to three years in federal prison; Gerardi was sentenced to 2 1/2 years.
Gerardi and Aiello were convicted of working with Kaloyeros to ensure that COR Development would win work in the Syracuse area. Cor was later chosen to build a film studio and a high-tech factory at its business park in DeWitt, contracts that totaled more than $100 million.
