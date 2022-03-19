Clay — A man was gassing up his truck at the Circle K when police say Dennis Smalley wrestled the keys out of his hand, hopped in the Ford F-150 and drove off.
It happened at 8 a.m.Friday when the owner of the truck, a 62-year-old man, was pumping gas, according to Sgt. Jon Seeber of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.
Smalley came up to the man and demanded the keys. The man refused. Then Smalley wrestled the keys out of his hand, hopped into the truck and drove away, police said.
Police caught Smalley at a traffic stop a short while later on Brewerton Road in Cicero.
Smalley, 31, of Goodrich Ave., was charged with robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, police said. Police were already looking for Smalley. He had arrest warrants for possession of stolen property, attempted grand larceny and trespassing.
He was jailed pending arraignment.
