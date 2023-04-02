Syracuse — A Syracuse man has been charged with kidnapping a man and holding him captive for two days over money owed for drugs, police said.
The victim was able to finally escape at the Walmart in East Syracuse, police said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Syracuse — A Syracuse man has been charged with kidnapping a man and holding him captive for two days over money owed for drugs, police said.
The victim was able to finally escape at the Walmart in East Syracuse, police said.
London D. Rice, 38, of Syracuse, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and other charges.
Court documents and victim statements provided the following details:
The 34-year-old victim told police Rice was his former drug dealer who claimed he owed him money. Rice got into the victim’s 2018 Mercedes GLC-300 around 11 a.m. Thursday near South Salina Street and Valentine Street.
The victim said Rice forced him to drive to get the money he was owed. He also said Rice threatened to kill him if he didn’t do drugs with him.
Rice held a knife to the victim’s neck and side while forcing him to drive to city parks and then to Walmart in East Syracuse, according to a statement the victim gave police.
At Walmart, the victim told police Rice became paranoid and punched him in the face. The victim texted his boyfriend for help, he told police. Rice then slammed him to the ground, the victim told police.
The victim contacted police after he got away.
The victim told police he was held captive by Rice from 11 a.m. Thursday until 10:20 p.m. Friday.
Rice was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing.
Rice is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.