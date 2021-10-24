Syracuse — A Syracuse police officer collecting evidence along Seeley Road suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a drunken driver Saturday afternoon, police said.
But the situation could have been much worse — the car was headed straight for the officer when another officer acted quickly, pulling her out of the way, said police spokesman Sgt. Matthew Malinowski.
Rohollah Masjidi, 23, of Syracuse, was driving near the 200 block of Seeley Road when he veered toward the two officers, who were collecting evidence related to a shots-fired call earlier in the afternoon, Malinowski said.
Officer Darrel West saw the car headed toward Officer Pam Otis and pulled her as far out of the car’s direct path as possible. The car still hit Otis and and her evidence camera, Malinowski said. The camera was destroyed, but Otis’ injuries were minor.
Masjidi didn’t stop — he continued to a parking lot in the same block of Seeley Road, Malinowski said.
Other officers found the car and Masjidi in the parking lot and determined he was drunk, Malinowski said. He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and several charges related to drunken driving.
Masjidi spent the night in the Onondaga County jail, but he was released late Sunday morning.
