Syracuse — An early morning shooting Friday that sent three women and a man to the hospital with gunshot wounds happened in the street during an outdoor gathering, police said.
The shooting with multiple injuries was reported at about 4:12 a.m. on Nelson Street near Marcellus Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department. The shooting happened near George Fowler High School.
Police identified the gunshot victims as Wanda Osario, 35, Shimya Spratt 23, Tatnisha Hawkins, 24 and Ronnie Lewis, 46. All four were treated at Upstate University Hospital and are expected to survive, police said.
The gathering appeared to be some sort of “after party,” Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Matthew Malinowski said Friday night. Several casings were located at the scene, he said.
Police are still investigating the origin of the gathering and other aspects of the shooting, Malinowski said. Police did not immediately reveal if there were any suspects in the shooting.
