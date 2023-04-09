Syracuse woman saved after fall into sewer; man had taken grate

Firefighters pulling out a person from a storm drain in downtown Syracuse on Saturday. Fernando Alba/syracuse.com

Syracuse — A woman fell into a storm drain in downtown Syracuse this weekend after a man removed the top grate, police said.

The woman, Keleigh Webber, 34, of Syracuse, stepped off a curb near the Centro Transit Hub and fell into the sewer, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Sunday.

