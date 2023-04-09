Syracuse — A woman fell into a storm drain in downtown Syracuse this weekend after a man removed the top grate, police said.
The woman, Keleigh Webber, 34, of Syracuse, stepped off a curb near the Centro Transit Hub and fell into the sewer, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said Sunday.
Webber fell about 15 feet when she stepped into the sewer around 4:15 p.m. Saturday near the bus station at 599 S. Salina St.
She was too injured to climb up a ladder, Syracuse Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Matthew Craner said. A firefighter attached to ropes was sent down the hole.
She was pulled up in a harness attached to a pulley system around 4:45 p.m., Craner said.
Webber was taken to Upstate University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Malinowski said. She suffered pain in her right leg and arm, he said.
Stuart Seidel, 45, of Syracuse, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment for removing the grate, Malinowski said.
He said it is not clear why Seidel opened the storm drain.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.