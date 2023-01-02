Syracuse — A Syracuse woman who rejected a 5-year prison sentence for the death of another woman during a social-distancing dispute will now spend 25 years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Fontasia Toran, 29, was found guilty by jury of orchestrating the fatal attack on Chennal Price-Green, 44, in June 2020 outside the Syracuse Community Health Center. Her husband, Julius Brown, previously got a 25-year sentence for participating in the fatal stabbing.
Toran had rejected a 5-year prison sentence before trial. Prosecutor Jordan Aiello had proof that Toran had instigated the fatal fight, but could not prove that she actually stabbed Price-Green to death. In fact, a witness testified that a man — Brown — was probably the actual stabber.
Separate juries convicted both Toran and Brown of manslaughter, finding they caused Price-Green’s death by stabbing her. Both defendants were acquitted of the more-serious murder charge that could have kept them in prison for life.
On the day of the homicide, Toran, a mother of five who was pregnant with another child, and Price-Green, a mother of 12, had appointments at the South Salina Street health center that day. The two women apparently clashed over social-distancing rules that were being enforced during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toran has insisted all along that Price-Green had started the dispute inside the health center and that she was only protecting herself. Aiello, the prosecutor, noted that Toran called her husband, Brown, and then waited for 15 minutes outside for Price-Green to leave before launching the fatal attack.
“She was selfish, she didn’t think about the consequences. All she had to do was just walk away,” said Ralph Young, who is Price-Green’s father, in court.
Her best friend, Patricia Thomas, said that two of Price-Green’s children just lost their father yesterday to natural causes.
“Now they have no parents,” she said. “One of the deaths could have been avoided, one of them couldn’t.”
For her part, Toran declined comment when asked by the judge. Her lawyer, Paul Carey, said that Toran offered condolences but still insisted that she didn’t start the fight.
This sentencing was County Court Judge Thomas J. Miller’s last court case before retirement. And he said that it may have been one of the most senseless he’d heard in a decade on the bench.
“Without your outrageous behavior, Chennal Price-Green is still alive,” he said. “Without your obnoxious behavior, Julius Brown is not spending 25 years in prison. Withouy your senseless behavior, your children would not be losing you” to prison.
With that, he sentenced Toran to the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
