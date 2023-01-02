Syracuse mother gets 25 years in social-distancing slaying

Syracuse — A Syracuse woman who rejected a 5-year prison sentence for the death of another woman during a social-distancing dispute will now spend 25 years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Fontasia Toran, 29, was found guilty by jury of orchestrating the fatal attack on Chennal Price-Green, 44, in June 2020 outside the Syracuse Community Health Center. Her husband, Julius Brown, previously got a 25-year sentence for participating in the fatal stabbing.

