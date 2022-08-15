AFGHANISTAN ONE YEAR ON

Taliban fighters hold weapons as they ride on a humvee to celebrate their victory day near the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

A year after the Taliban swept across Afghanistan, sparking a chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces, the country’s dire economic and human rights outlook has only worsened.

Teenage girls can no longer attend school, few women are allowed to hold jobs, journalists are under siege and the country’s economy has collapsed just as a surge in global food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine made widespread starvation a serious risk.

