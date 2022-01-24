WATERTOWN — With a war cry of “Tardigrade Tough,” a team of five city employees from the water pollution treatment plant, called the Water Bears, is training for its next chance to compete against water workers from across the country at the 95th Annual Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition and Conference, or WEFTEC, in October.
In a competition known as the Operations Challenge, the team must race against the clock as it tackles five separate events meant to reflect a wide range of skills required for the operation and maintenance of water resource recovery facilities.
A nod to the detail of their profession, the Water Bears’ namesake, known more technically as Tardigrades, are eight-legged micro-animals that somewhat resemble the hookah-smoking caterpillar from “Alice in Wonderland.”
But while tardigrades are disarmingly cute, they are also nearly indestructible and at a demonstration for members of city council and the public Friday afternoon, the Water Bears, lived up to their name.
