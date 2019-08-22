CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York will use a $5,000 grant to develop a digital exhibit that showcases the people, organizations and landmarks that have been recipients of the agency’s North Country Heritage Award.
The funding was awarded to TAUNY by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution through the DAR’s Special Projects Grant program.
Since establishing the awards program in 1993, TAUNY has recognized 129 people, groups, and landmarks for their contributions to the conservation of traditional skills and knowledge and importance to community life in the Adirondack and north country region.
The new exhibit in The TAUNY Center will allow visitors to access archival photographs, interviews, and videos associated with each recipient. TAUNY’s mission is to document, present, and support traditional artists in the region.
TAUNY Executive Director Jill Breit said she appreciated DAR’s Niahanawate Chapter for its help securing the project grant. “DAR receives a large number of applications asking for project support each year and we are very pleased at TAUNY to have been selected,” she said.
The DAR grants program was started in 2010. Funding is awarded to support projects in local communities which promote the organization’s mission areas of historic preservation, education and patriotism. Interested groups must be sponsored by a local DAR chapter, submit a copy of their public charity 501(c)(3) IRS documentation, and include a narrative describing the need and urgency of the project as well as planned activities and benefits to the community which will result from the grant.
