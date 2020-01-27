MALONE — A routine traffic stop in the village turned into a multi-town pursuit that eventually ended on Donovan Road in the town of Fort Covington.
The incident began when state police attempted to stop a car on Webster Street for an inadequate headlight about 7:45 p.m. Friday.
The car sped off, allegedly running the red light at Franklin Street and Route 30 before continuing west on Route 11B with troopers in pursuit.
Troopers said they ended the chase after the car turned north on County Route 53 in the town of Bangor, according to a news release.
The vehicle was found a short time later disabled on Donovan Road in Fort Covington, the release said.
Three teenage occupants were detained and the driver, a 16-year-old from Brasher, was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, a misdemeanor, and released with a Family Court appearance ticket.
A half dozen state police vehicles were involved in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.