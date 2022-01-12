BURKE — A teenager was arrested and faces a felony arson charge after an early morning barn fire on East Road Wednesday.
A preliminary investigation by law enforcement led to the arrest of an 18-year-old, according to a state police press release, which states the fire destroyed a barn and killed approximately 100 cows.
The teen, who was charged with third-degree arson, was not named in the state police press release.
State troopers were called to East Road after a structure fire was reported at about 4 a.m.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.