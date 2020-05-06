PLATTSBURGH — State police are asking for assistance locating Dominick Matott, 16, who was last seen leaving a residence in Plattsburgh around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3.
Mr. Matott is about 6-feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing red gym shorts and a gray cut-off T-shirt.
Troopers said he may be traveling to Troy. Anyone with information is asked to call sate police at 518-873-2777.
