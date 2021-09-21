WATERTOWN — Several officers spent part of Tuesday afternoon looking for teenagers who were seen running in the area of a reported stolen vehicle near West Main Street.
Two teenagers have been detained for questioning after the search on Tuesday. It started as a report to city police of a suspicious vehicle near Vanduzee Street. When an officer arrived on scene and approached the vehicle, the lights flashed as if someone had locked it. The officer then saw three individuals running, and the vehicle had been reported stolen out of another county.
City and state police began patrolling and searching the area between Bradley Street and Superior Street. They eventually found one teenager at Kelsey Creek Apartments. A second teenager was found, and both were detained for questioning.
