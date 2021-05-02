Telecom industry groups representing AT&T and Verizon Communications sued to block a New York law that requires internet service providers to offer high-speed broadband service to low-income customers at a discount.
The state enacted the requirement this month as part of its 2022 budget legislation. It requires that the service be provided for $15 a month or, for higher-speed broadband, $20 a month, by June 15, according to a complaint filed in a Long Island federal court Friday. The telecom groups seek a declaration that the law is pre-empted by federal law, and a court order blocking it from taking effect.
“In short, New York has overstepped its regulatory authority,” the groups, which include the New York State Telecommunications Association Inc. and the Satellite Broadcasting & Communications Association, said in the lawsuit.
The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Ensuring access to broadband has become a prominent issue, with President Joe Biden proposing a $100 billion effort to connect all Americans. The movement has gained political currency as pandemic lockdowns left families needing internet service for work and education.
On a national level, the major U.S. carriers are discussing ideas about a broadband plan with Washington policy makers. The companies have said it should include adequate federal funding, flexibility on how the service can be delivered — landline or wireless — and clarity on who qualifies for subsidized service.
Because the trade groups that filed the suit claim that the federal government has exclusive authority to regulate interstate provision of broadband services, a ruling against New York could affect other states seeking to pass similar requirements.
The case is New York State Telecommunications Association v. James, 21-cv-02389, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Central Islip).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.