Tenney seeks office in NY-24

Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-Utica. Photo provided

As the race for the 24th Congressional District has solidified, more and more donor funding has been pumped into the campaigns of the two Republicans and one Democrat running for the seat.

According to the latest round of financial disclosures filed with the Federal Elections Commission Friday, incumbent Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney, R-Utica was the district’s most successful fundraiser, bringing in over $332,000 in the three months between April 1 and June 30.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.