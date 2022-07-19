As the race for the 24th Congressional District has solidified, more and more donor funding has been pumped into the campaigns of the two Republicans and one Democrat running for the seat.
According to the latest round of financial disclosures filed with the Federal Elections Commission Friday, incumbent Congresswoman Claudia L. Tenney, R-Utica was the district’s most successful fundraiser, bringing in over $332,000 in the three months between April 1 and June 30.
The Congresswoman, who has represented a Central New York-focused district for the last two years in Congress, is now running for the NY-24 district that runs from northern Jefferson County to Niagara County on the western side of New York, focused around the Finger Lakes and Lake Ontario’s shoreline.
In the last quarter, Rep. Tenney took in $116,800 from PACs and other Congressional campaigns, including $1,000 from Verizon’s PAC, $1,000 from TD Bank’s PAC, and $2,000 from financial company PricewatershouseCooper’s PAC. The Congresswoman also received $2,500 from the Koch Industries PAC, an organization run by the well-known Republican donor Koch family, which has donated $7,500 to her campaign since Nov. 2020.
E-PAC, the organization dedicated to electing Republican women that is run by north country Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, also gave Rep. Tenney’s campaign $5,000 last quarter, and has given her $15,000 since Nov. 2020.
Since she won in 2020, the Congresswoman has brought in over $2 million, with about $1.5 million of that from individual donors and about $500,000 coming from political committees and other candidates. Rep. Tenney’s campaign had $1 million available in cash on hand as of June 30.
For expenses, Rep. Tenney spent about $602,000 last quarter, between campaign expenses and donations to other political organizations.
Her campaign spent $30,000 on an internal poll of the 24th Congressional District, while the rest of the campaign’s expenses are for travel, hotels, phone service and other campaigning essentials.
The other Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District, Geneva-based businessman and lawyer Mario J. Fratto, largely self-funded his campaign last quarter. According to FEC reports, Mr. Fratto brought in $9,460 from independent donors, while he dedicated $23,574 from his own money to the campaign, Since he firs declared his candidacy, not counting loans, Mr. Fratto has given his campaign $55,425 of his own money.
He also gave his campaign a $100,000 loan on June 30, bringing the total amount he has loaned to his election bid up to $200,000.
In last financial quarter, Mr. Fratto’s campaign took in $135,034 from all sources, and he’s raised $354,355 since first declaring his campaign.
Last quarter, Mr. Fratto repaid $60,000 of the loan he gave to the campaign, while he used $46,980 for day-to-day expenses, mainly WinRed credit card fees, reimbursements to Mr. Fratto for campaign purchases of advertising, campaign services and staff meals, as well as nearly $30,000 for campaign consulting with Virginia-based External Affairs, Inc, which is run by the former technology director for former President Donald J. Trump’s 2016 campaign, Matt Braynard. Mr. Braynard is known for making internet memes to harass detractors of Mr. Trump and, at the time, spread anti-Clinton messaging through the internet.
The final active candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, Steven W. Holden, Sr., had a very inactive financial quarter, spending no money on his campaign and bringing in only $750 dollars over a three-month period. Mr. Holden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination, was recruited to run in NY-24 by the local Democratic parties, and has no primary opponent to run against.
Originally planning to run for the Syracuse-based district, Mr. Holden has taken in $100,531 since he first started his campaign, including $62,000 of his own money and a $30,000 loan from himself to his own campaign.
He’s raised $37,000 in total from individual donors, and received $1,483 from Blue America PAC, an organization dedicated to electing Democrats before he declared his campaign for NY-24.
To date since beginning his campaign, Mr. Holden has spent $74,071, but spent zero dollars last quarter. He had $56,469 in available cash as of June 30.
Mr. Fratto and Rep. Tenney will face off in the Republican primary race scheduled for Aug. 23, with early voting opening Aug. 13. The winner of that race will go on to the general, set for Nov. 8 against Mr. Holden.
