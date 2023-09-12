WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Kevin R. McCarthy on Tuesday said he would call an impeachment inquiry to investigate President Joseph R. Biden, and the north country’s Congresswomen lauded the news.

For months, some Republicans have been agitating for the GOP-led House to take a more aggressive tack on its investigations into the President and his son Hunter’s business dealings by officially calling an impeachment inquiry. Both Congresswomen Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, and Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua have been among those calling for the inquiry, and on Tuesday they issued statements lauding the Speaker’s decision.

