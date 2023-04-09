Abbott to pardon sergeant who killed BLM protester

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday said he’s working to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of killing a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020, citing the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws.

“I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry,” the Republican governor wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Tribune Wire

