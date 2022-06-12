SYRACUSE — A Texas woman was caught with a loaded handgun at a TSA checkpoint at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Thursday, officials said.
A TSA officer spotted the handgun as the woman’s carry-on bag was being screened in an X-ray machine, according to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration on Friday.
Syracuse police was contacted and the gun was confiscated, TSA officials said. The TSA did not identify the woman.
Syracuse police were not immediately available to comment on whether the woman will face any criminal charges.
The woman said that she had no idea the gun was in the bag, they said. She told officials she had driven her mother to New York from Texas and the carry-on bag was her mother’s, officials said. The gun was her late father’s.
The gun was loaded with a single bullet, TSA officials said.
This is the fifth gun TSA officials have confiscated in 2022, which matches 2019 for the most guns confiscated in the last six years, officials said.
The woman is facing a “stiff” federal financial civil penalty, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York Bart R. Johnson said in the release.
“When packing for a flight, whether you are packing your carry-on or checked bag, it’s best to start with an empty bag to eliminate the possibility that you have a prohibited or illegal item inside that bag,” Johnson said.
Guns can be taken on planes if they are unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided case and declared to the airline, TSA officials said. All bags with guns are to be checked and placed in the belly of the plane, they said. No guns are allowed in carry-on luggage regardless of whether they are loaded or not, they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.