LOWVILLE — The banks of the Black River and its watershed area are about to undergo a fall cleaning through the 10th Annual Black River Trash Bash being held at five sites during September and October.
Last year, 630 pounds of garbage were picked up by 52 participants, and over the last nine years, participants have removed more than 4,700 pounds of trash from the Black River Watershed, filling more than 300 trash bags.
The cleaning is part of a worldwide event, the International Coastal Cleanup, sponsored by the Ocean Conservancy in Washington D.C., that is participated in by more than 100 countries.
The Lewis County Water Quality Coordinating Committee will be holding the first local cleanup event of the series on Sept. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. at the county Soil and Water Conservation District, 5274 Outer Stowe St., Lowville.
On Sept. 18, the Jefferson County Water Quality Coordinating Committee’s event will begin at 1 p.m. at the Waterworks Park, Huntington Street, Watertown.
Lyons Falls Alive is heading-up the Sept. 28 event starting at the Upper Boat Launch at the corner of Laura Street and Lyons Falls Road at 9 a.m.
The Adirondack Communities Advisory League will gather at Irwin Park, Boonville, at 8 a.m. Oct. 5, while the Haderondah 4-H Club of Old Forge and Jefferson Community College have also committed to holding events in October.
People interested in participating can contact Jennifer Harvill at jennifer@tughill.org or 315-785-2392.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.