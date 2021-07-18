LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Fair is known locally as one big reunion — for family members, classmates, neighbors, everyone — and the 200th edition is not likely to be an exception.
Joining in an anniversary celebration of their own will be the Oak Ridge Boys, who will be performing at the grandstand at 7:30 p.m. Friday as part of their 40th anniversary celebration for their iconic song, “Elvira.”
The most significant change to the fair’s festivities this year is a free pre-fair talent show to be held at 6 Monday night on the grandstand stage.
By moving the event to a different day, Fair Manager Rachel Lisk said it eliminates the noise competition with the tractor pull event that has been an issue in the past.
As for the past 26 years, the popular cheese auction will officially kick off the fair at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the cattle show ring.
Wheels and blocks of sharp cheddar, Muenster, Swiss, Monterey Jack, Gouda, chocolate cheese, maple and bacon cheddar, 10-year-old cheddar and variety packs are some of the cheeses up for grabs this year to benefit local FFA and 4-H clubs as well as a number of dairy-oriented scholarships, projects and programs.
At 12:30 p.m., the New York Sire Stakes harness races will take place in the grandstand, free to all who would like to attend.
The annual parade will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a “huge fireworks display,” the biggest ever, according to Ms. Lisk.
Ticketed grandstand events include the Wednesday night truck pull, the tractor pull on Thursday night and the demolition derby on Saturday night.
“Spinning Wheels will be doing the demo derby again this year because we had nothing but great comments about what they did in 2019, the last time they did it,” Ms. Lisk said.
Performers on the free second stage and around the fair throughout the week include TJ the Magician who does a strolling show as well as a stage show, the Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean high wire act and Arcy, a spray paint muralist who will create a new mural every day at the playground across from the horse barn.
Arcy has done live mural events around the world since 2015, according to his website.
“Normally, we have two free acts, but we decided to expand it this year,” Ms. Lisk said. “During the day we will be having our garden and field tractor shows, which are really popular with farmers, and this year we are having a daily scavenger hunt around the fairgrounds and in all of the buildings.”
The scavenger hunt list can be picked up from the information booth, and anyone that fills out the form with all of the information required will be entered to win a $200 prize.
To commemorate the 200th edition, a Fair Museum will be located under the grandstand with photos and historical items and Ms. Lisk encourages everyone to stop by.
Although no COVID-related restrictions are in place, precautions like wiping down the golf carts more frequently, hand sanitizer and masks will be available and signs will be posted asking people who have not been vaccinated to mask-up as guidelines recommend.
The county Public Health department will also be on hand with one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for anyone interested.
For more information about the week’s events and agricultural competitions and to buy tickets to grandstand events, go to the Fair’s website at lewiscountyfair.org or by calling 315-376-8333.
